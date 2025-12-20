Epstein files row: As Clinton features prominently in released photos, his camp says probe ‘isn’t about Bill Clinton’

After a number of photographs released on Friday (US local time) from the Epstein Files prominently featured former US President Bill Clinton with little reference to Donald Trump, a spokesperson from the Clinton camp has spoken out regarding the same, saying that the White House is now trying to 'shield' themselves and the investigation 'isn't about Bill Clinton".

Angel Urena, the Clinton spokesperson, said in his statement, "The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton."

"This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton," he added.

"There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that," Urena also said.