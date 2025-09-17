Epstein scandal overshadows red carpet for Trump with ‘relationship’ display on Windsor Castle, ad vans

Donald Trump returned to the UK for his second visit to the nation. What also returned were shadows of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, of the POTUS's past association with the convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on the charges.

While Windsor Castle rolled out the royal red carpet for Trump, activists staged a striking counter-display. Gigantic banners of Trump and Epstein lined the route to the castle, where Trump and the US First Lady, Melania, will spend a significant portion of their visit.

Not just the banners, but what caught more attention was that the castle itself was lit up with a montage of the two emblazoned with Epstein's messages, including “I was Donald Trump’s closest friend for 10 years.”

Ad vans welcome 'Trump and Epstein' Multiple social media posts further showcased videos of activists driving around a truck featuring Donald Trump with his ‘closest friend’, Epstein.

The posts claimed that the police confiscated it and even detained 2 journalists covering the incident.

Provocative posters Meanwhile, activists – adding to their series of protests against Trump's visit to the UK – even installed a provocative poster of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein near the US embassy on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Trump-Epstein ties were showcased on the Windsor walls, which is also home to Prince Andrew, who has stepped back from public life in recent years due to his own ties to the billionaire sex offender.

Projections at Windsor The several-minute-long video montage at Windsor Castle featured Donald Trump’s mugshot, images of Jeffrey Epstein, newspaper clippings, and old footage of the two men dancing together.

Four were taken into custody following the incident, which the police described as a “public stunt” and “unauthorised projection”.