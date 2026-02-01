Epstein sent US woman to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s estate; Lawyer says victim later visited Buckingham Palace

Allegations surrounding the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein have once again placed Britain’s disgraced royal Prince Andrew under intense scrutiny, after a second woman accused Epstein of sending her to the United Kingdom for a sexual encounter with the former prince. The claim, reported by the BBC, has emerged amid a fresh release of documents by the US Justice Department, reopening public debate over Andrew’s long-questioned links to Epstein.

According to a US lawyer representing the woman, the alleged encounter took place in 2010 at Andrew’s residence on the Windsor estate, west of London, when the woman was in her twenties. The lawyer said the trip to Britain was arranged by Epstein, who at the time was already a convicted sex offender.

Alleged encounter at Windsor and Buckingham Palace visit

View full Image Britain's Prince Andrew kneels over a female in a combination of images released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on January 30, 2026 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department ( via REUTERS )

Brad Edwards, a lawyer at the Florida-based firm Edwards Henderson, told the BBC that after spending the night with Andrew, his client was allegedly given a tour of Buckingham Palace.

“We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew,” Edwards said.

He added that there had been communications between his client and Andrew prior to the alleged meeting and confirmed that he is considering filing a civil lawsuit on her behalf. Edwards, who reportedly represents more than 200 survivors of Epstein abuse, did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Claims follow release of new Epstein documents The new allegation surfaced shortly after the US Justice Department released a substantial tranche of previously undisclosed Epstein-related material. Among the documents were photographs described as showing Andrew kneeling over a woman lying on the floor, as well as emails exchanged between Epstein and the then-prince in 2010.

Those emails reportedly included proposals for Andrew to dine with a “beautiful, trustworthy” 26-year-old Russian woman, adding to the renewed pressure on the former royal.

Even before the latest claim, the document release had reignited calls for Andrew to cooperate with American authorities. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Andrew should accept requests to testify before the US Congress in relation to Epstein’s crimes.

Echoes of earlier accusations by Virginia Giuffre The latest account comes more than a decade after allegations by another Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre, first entered the public domain. Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen who died by suicide last year, had alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, including twice when she was 17.

Andrew reached a multi-million-pound settlement with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting guilt. Following renewed attention to her claims, King Charles III stripped his brother of his remaining royal titles and honours late last year.

Andrew had already withdrawn from public duties in 2019 after a widely criticised television interview about his association with Epstein.