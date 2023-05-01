Epstein’s Private Calendar Reveals Prominent Names, Including CIA Chief, Goldman’s Top Lawyer14 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Schedules and emails detail meetings in the years after he was a convicted sex offender; visitors cite his wealth and connections
The nation’s spy chief, a longtime college president and top women in finance. The circle of people who associated with Jeffrey Epstein years after he was a convicted sex offender is wider than previously reported, according to a trove of documents that include his schedules.
