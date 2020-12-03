Equitable covid vaccine access can save over $466 bn in losses till 2025: report

New Delhi: Equitable access globally to covid-19 vaccines will not just avert humanitarian crises in low- and lower-middle-income countries (LLMIC), but also save $466 billion in losses for just 10 major economies alone over 2020-25, a report by Eurasia Group said on Thursday.

The report, commissioned by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said that the economic risk worth at least $153 billion could be averted by 10 developed economies like the US, UK, France, Germany and Qatar if there was equitable access to the vaccines as lack of it could continue to remain a significant risk to some of their major industries.

The estimated quantum of economic output at risk for these 10 countries alone that could be averted would rise to $466 billion by 2025 if global equitable vaccine solution was available.

The report looked at various industries which were crucial to the 10 countries and determined the economic impact of lack of equitable access to covid-19 vaccines in LLMIC.

The losses to the oil and gas sectors in 2020-25 in these countries alone would be $190.4 billion and $181.4 billion, respectively, the report said, adding that manufacturing sector could lose $46.3 billion cumulatively over the five-year period.

“For international tourism, the losses amount to $9.3 billion in 2020-21 and $26.1 billion in 2020-25. These losses rise to $24.0 billion in 2020-21 and $41.7 billion in 2020-25 if major events—the 2021 Olympics in Japan, 2021 Hajj, 2021-22 Dubai Expo, and 2022 World Cup in Qatar—are considered," the report said.

“There is a clear humanitarian and ethical case for supporting the ACT Accelerator and the COVAX facility, along with the obvious economic gains it would bring to developing countries; doing nothing risks reversing years if not decades of economic progress," Alexander Kazan, managing director for global strategy at Eurasia Group and one of the authors of the report, said in a statement.

Eurasia’s report comes at a time when a covid-19 vaccine is imminent, but funding for the COVAX facility is still way short of its immediate target as well as that for 2021. COVAX as well as similar programmes for diagnostics and drugs against covid-19 are part of the WHO’s ACT-Accelerator initiative, which collectively requires $38 billion. However, the programme is still $28.2 billion short of the target.

COVAX is an initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines, especially in LLMIC, and is supported by the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The Gates Foundation is the founder of CEPI and Gavi, as well as a major donor to the WHO and COVAX.

“The moral case for an equitable global solution to the covid-19 crisis has always been clear, but with high-income countries reeling from a huge shock, their governments are increasingly focusing on investments that can help their own economies to rebound. This report adds to the body of evidence that shows that the ACT Accelerator is precisely one of those investments," Hassan Damluji, deputy director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said.

The report comes just a day after UK became the first country in the world to provide an emergency use authorization to a covid-19 vaccine—Pfizer and BioNTech’s messenger RNA shots. However, this vaccine is unlikely to be available in developing countries due to its requirement of -70 degrees Celsius storage temperature.

In India, a covid-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India is expected to get emergency licensure from the Drugs Controller General of India as early as the end of this month. However, India is not a donor to the COVAX facility, and is eligible for getting some doses from it as an eligible lower-middle income country.

