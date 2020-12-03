Equitable covid vaccine access can save over $466 bn in losses till 2025: report

Eurasia’s report comes at a time when a covid-19 vaccine is imminent, but funding for the COVAX facility is still way short of its immediate target as well as that for 2021. COVAX as well as similar programmes for diagnostics and drugs against covid-19 are part of the WHO’s ACT-Accelerator initiative, which collectively requires $38 billion. However, the programme is still $28.2 billion short of the target.