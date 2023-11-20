Era of Total U.S. Submarine Dominance Over China Is Ending
Alastair Gale , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 20 Nov 2023, 11:30 AM IST
SummaryNew Chinese vessels and sensors to catch American subs will alter the balance of power.
For decades, the U.S. hasn’t had to worry much about China’s submarines. They were noisy and easy to track. The Chinese military, meanwhile, struggled to detect America’s ultraquiet submarines.
