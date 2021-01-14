Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccination, a day after Turkish authorities gave the go-ahead for the emergency use

Erdogan gets jab as Turkey unrolls Chinese vaccine

3 min read . 10:51 PM IST

AFP

The 66-year-old Turkish leader was whisked into an Ankara hospital by a bevy of security guards before emerging about an hour later to stress the importance of officials setting a good example by getting the jab