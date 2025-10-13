Erdogan tells Meloni ‘you look great but I have to get you to stop smoking’ at Cairo summit

In a lighthearted moment during the Gaza ceasefire summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday (October 13), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, “You look great but I have to get you to stop smoking.”

The exchange occurred as world leaders gathered to support the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to discuss long-term reconstruction efforts in Gaza. The summit, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi and US President Donald Trump, saw over 20 heads of state and government in attendance.

While most of the discussions focused on implementing the ceasefire and rebuilding Gaza, the interaction between Erdogan and Meloni offered a rare moment of lightheartedness amid tense diplomatic talks.

Erdogan’s comment was reportedly delivered in a friendly tone, highlighting the informal exchanges that often occur on the sidelines of high-profile international summits.

Trump hailed as key peace broker Before the summit began, el-Sissi praised Trump, calling him “the only one” capable of bringing peace to the region. Leaders lined up for photos with the US president, who arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh after a brief stop in Israel.

Trump urged Israel’s lawmakers to work toward peace and encouraged Palestinians to focus on rebuilding Gaza.

Ceasefire progress and remaining challenges The summit follows the initial phase of the ceasefire, brokered in Qatar. Under the agreement, Israeli troops have pulled back from certain parts of Gaza, allowing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return home. Hamas also released the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages, while Israel began freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Despite these steps, major questions remain regarding the next phase of the deal, including disarming Hamas, forming a post-war government for Gaza, and determining the scope of Israel’s withdrawal.

International force and governance plans Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized the need for American involvement in the peacekeeping force expected to deploy during the next phase. He noted that the force would require a UN Security Council resolution and that Hamas would have no role in Gaza’s transitional government.

According to Abdelatty, a 15-member committee of Palestinian technocrats, unaffiliated with political factions and vetted by Israel, will manage day-to-day governance. Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” will oversee implementation of the ceasefire’s phases.

Reconstruction funding and global support Rebuilding Gaza is expected to cost $53 billion, according to the World Bank and Egypt’s postwar plan. Egypt will host an early recovery and reconstruction conference in November.

Countries including Jordan and Egypt will train a new Palestinian security force. The UK pledged £20 million ($27 million) for water and sanitation projects, while Germany expressed concern over Israel’s military conduct in Gaza.