These are two most common symptoms of Long Covid, says study

These are two most common symptoms of Long Covid, says study2 min read . 04:21 PM IST
Covid-19 infection is projected to rise gradually by February 2023, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said.
Covid-19 infection is projected to rise gradually by February 2023, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said.
A study published in the journal Nature Medicine has shown that Erectile Dysfunction and Hair loss are the two most common of Long Covid. Much has been discussed about the symptoms of Long Covid like loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, bowel irritation, and limb swelling, newer researches have found varied symptoms which has been observed to affect pregnant women, children and now adult male specifically.
A study published in the journal Nature Medicine has shown that Erectile Dysfunction and Hair loss are the two most common of Long Covid. Much has been discussed about the symptoms of Long Covid like loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, bowel irritation, and limb swelling, newer researches have found varied symptoms which has been observed to affect pregnant women, children and now adult male specifically.
Long Covid has severe neurological impact on the patient which includes difficulty thinking or concentrating (also called ‘brain fog’), depression and anxiety. A study has found that amnesia, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, an inability to perform familiar movements are also common symptoms in patients suffering from long Covid.
Long Covid has severe neurological impact on the patient which includes difficulty thinking or concentrating (also called ‘brain fog’), depression and anxiety. A study has found that amnesia, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, an inability to perform familiar movements are also common symptoms in patients suffering from long Covid.
Long Covid happens to people who have been infected with coronavirus. Patients who were infected keep suffering from Covid-19 symptoms despite testing negative for the virus. This is known as post-Covid conditions (PCC) or long Covid.
Long Covid happens to people who have been infected with coronavirus. Patients who were infected keep suffering from Covid-19 symptoms despite testing negative for the virus. This is known as post-Covid conditions (PCC) or long Covid.
Symptoms of Long Covid are often grouped into respiratory symptoms, mental health and cognitive problems.
Symptoms of Long Covid are often grouped into respiratory symptoms, mental health and cognitive problems.
The study also found that people from lesser privileged back ground, smokers, people suffering from obesity are more susceptible to suffering from Long Covid.
The study also found that people from lesser privileged back ground, smokers, people suffering from obesity are more susceptible to suffering from Long Covid.
A 2021 study found that more than 3 per cent of participants were suffering from symptoms that persist for more than four weeks after catching Covid. Some 376,000 people who first caught Covid around the start of the pandemic have reported symptoms lasting at least two years.
A 2021 study found that more than 3 per cent of participants were suffering from symptoms that persist for more than four weeks after catching Covid. Some 376,000 people who first caught Covid around the start of the pandemic have reported symptoms lasting at least two years.
The study suggests that females, younger people, and those belonging to a Black, mixed-race or other ethnic group are at greater risk of developing long Covid.
The study suggests that females, younger people, and those belonging to a Black, mixed-race or other ethnic group are at greater risk of developing long Covid.
Covid-19 infection is projected to rise gradually by February 2023, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said. As per the US institutes, Covid cases are likely to rise slowly to about 18.7 million average daily cases by February next year from the current 16.7 million daily during winters.
Covid-19 infection is projected to rise gradually by February 2023, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said. As per the US institutes, Covid cases are likely to rise slowly to about 18.7 million average daily cases by February next year from the current 16.7 million daily during winters.
However, the surge in cases is not expected to cause an increase in deaths. It made a forecast that global daily deaths would average 2,748 people on February 1 compared with around 1,660 now. The study also said that hospitalisation rate will also be low.
However, the surge in cases is not expected to cause an increase in deaths. It made a forecast that global daily deaths would average 2,748 people on February 1 compared with around 1,660 now. The study also said that hospitalisation rate will also be low.
The study estimates that daily infections will increase by a third to more than a million, driven by students returning to school and cold weather-related seasonal illnesses.
The study estimates that daily infections will increase by a third to more than a million, driven by students returning to school and cold weather-related seasonal illnesses.