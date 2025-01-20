In his farewell address, Eric Garcetti, the outgoing US Ambassador to India, spoke about the strong bonds forged between the two nations during his tenure as the 26th US envoy. Garcetti expressed pride in the partnerships developed between the United States and India, highlighting the progress made in strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

In a video message posted on his social media, Garcetti expressed his connection with India, a country he first visited as a child and later as a student. He acknowledged the warmth and hospitality extended to him by the people of India and highlighted the diverse experiences he had during his time in the country.

“My dear India, you're not just incredible--you're unforgettable. With love, Eric,” he posted.

"From the moment I landed in New Delhi to serve as the 26th U.S. Ambassador, India has felt like home," Garcetti said. “Your people's dosti and zindadili touch me every day,” he added, referring to the deep friendships and zest for life he witnessed throughout his travels across the country.

During his time in India, Garcetti travelled extensively, visiting 28 states and experiencing the country's unique culture and heritage.

He mentioned some of the most significant moment from his tenure, such as floating past the Ghats at Varanasi, crossing living root bridges in Meghalaya, sailing through the backwaters of Kerala, and cheering for the Indian cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“I've been able to float past the Ghats at Varanasi, I've crossed living root bridges in Meghalaya, sailed through the backwaters of Kerala, cheered on India at Modi Stadium, and played hoops with the girls in bustling Mumbai. I've seen that fusion of ancient royalty and modern innovation in Hyderabad, celebrated the culture of Kolkata and the incredible history in the ancient temples of Chennai,” he said.

"We've launched a new beginning in Bangalore," he further said, referring to the opening of the new US consulate there.

Throughout his tenure, Garcetti was witness to the significant achievements made between the US and India, from the collaboration on vaccine distribution, shared technological advancements to the opening of US consulate in Bengaluru, the fifth US mission in the country. He emphasised the successful cooperation between scientists, businesses, and students from both countries.

"We've seen our businesses trade together, our guardians train together, and our people celebrate together," Garcetti reflected.

The outgoing Ambassador also praised the spirit of innovation and progress in India, noting that the mutual aspirations between the US and India align closely and spoke about the deep respect shared by both nations and the belief in the possibilities that their partnership could offer.

"The American and the Indian dream, they're flip sides of the same coin," Garcetti stated, expressing optimism for the continued collaboration between the two countries.

"India, you have my heart," he added.

He further added, "I will always deeply love America, where I was born. But India has been a place where I've learned to embrace life in full color, a place where humanity can understand our past, and it can glimpse our future."

As his tenure comes to a close, Garcetti expressed confidence in the enduring relationship between the US and India, emphasising that the ties between the two nations would continue to grow stronger in the future. He concluded his message with the famous Bollywood dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’.

"Our relationship is truly an enduring story of love for the ages. And we are only getting started," Garcetti concluded. "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!"