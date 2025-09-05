Eric Trump tries his hand at Sumo wrestling with Yokozuna while visiting Japan for business

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, found himself in an unusual showdown over the Labor Day weekend—inside a sumo wrestling ring in Tokyo. Trump shared a video on Instagram showing him going head-to-head with a Yokozuna, the title reserved for the highest-ranked grand champion in professional sumo.

“Not every day you get invited to sumo the legend” Posting the clips on September 1, the 41-year-old businessman and executive vice president of the Trump Organization wrote: “Not every day you get invited to sumo the legend, Yokozuna! Almost had him! A great honor!”

Bearhugged out of the ring In the first match, Eric Trump and the Yokozuna squared off before the wrestler effortlessly lifted and bearhugged him out of the dohyō—the circular sumo ring. A second video showed the grand champion spinning Trump around “like a helicopter rotor,” drawing laughs from spectators.

Photos with sumo wrestlers Trump’s post also featured a group photo of himself standing alongside the Yokozuna and other professional wrestlers, commemorating the lighthearted event.