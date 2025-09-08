Erin Patterson, the ‘mushroom murderer’, jailed for 33 years in Australia. Who is she?

A 50-year-old Australian woman convicted of murdering three elderly relatives of her estranged husband with a meal containing poisonous mushrooms was sentenced on 8 September to a minimum of 33 years in prison.

The sentence ended the 10-week-long trial of the high-profile case that gripped Australia and spawned multiple podcasts and documentaries.

Erin Patterson was convicted in July of killing her mother-in-law, Gail Patterson, father-in-law, Donald Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, in July 2023. The case was globally followed and dubbed the Leongatha mushroom murders.

The sentence will be served concurrently with a 25-year sentence for the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband, who survived the 2023 meal at Patterson's home in Leongatha.

Patterson’s estranged husband, Simon Patterson, was invited but did not attend the lunch.

“Your victims were all your relatives by marriage. More than that, they had all been good to you and your children over many years, as you acknowledged in your testimony,” Justice Christopher Beale said.

Erin Patterson's use of individual portions of Beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms to poison her in-laws over lunch had a "devastating" impact on the relatives of the deceased, the court said.

“Not only did you cut short three lives and cause lasting damage to Ian Wilkinson’s health, thereby devastating extended Patterson and Wilkinson families, you inflicted untold suffering on your own children, whom you robbed of their beloved grandparents,” he added.

Both prosecution and defence lawyers had agreed that a life sentence was an appropriate punishment for the then-50-year-old on three counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

But defence lawyers had asked for Patterson to become eligible for parole after serving 30 years. Prosecutors had argued she should never be considered for parole because she did not deserve the court’s mercy.

10-week trial that gripped Australia This mushroom murder trial was held in a small town, but it made headlines across the globe.

The hearing was broadcast live from Melbourne’s Supreme Court due to the intense public interest in the case that thrust Patterson, her family and the small town of Leongatha into the global spotlight.

For the past ten weeks, the jury heard evidence suggesting she had foraged death cap mushrooms sighted in nearby towns and lured her victims to the fatal meal under the false pretence that she had cancer - before trying to conceal her crimes by lying to police and disposing of evidence.

Who is Erin Patterson? Erin Patterson grew up in the south-eastern Melbourne suburb of Glen Waverley. She studied science at the University of Melbourne and later switched to accounting.

In 2004, she began dating Simon Patterson, who worked as an engineer at Monash City Council. The two married in 2007 and moved to Western Australia, living in Perth, York, and Pemberton. Patterson ran a second-hand bookshop in Pemberton while her husband worked for the local council and later shifted to Koonwarra, Victoria to be closer to her in-laws.

In the later years, Patterson separated from her husband, Simon Patterson, but remained in contact with his parents, Don and Gail Patterson. She had known his aunt and uncle, Ian and Heather Wilkinson, for years and, for a time, saw them relatively regularly at local church services.

What happened on 29 July, 2023? On 29 July 2023, Patterson invited all five family members to lunch at her house in Leongatha, a town of about 6,000 people, 84 miles southeast of Melbourne, on 31 July 2023. Patterson told the court she simply wanted a better relationship with her in-laws, describing the reason for the lunch.

After eating the meal, four guests fell seriously ill with vomiting and diarrhoea. Gail and Heather died on 4 August, and Don died a day later.

Ian survived after two months of hospital care.

The cause was death cap mushrooms, which are highly poisonous and damage the liver. These mushrooms, native to Europe, were seen near Patterson’s home in Victoria around that time. They can cause liver failure within days.

Close-knit rural community of Korumburra The deaths devastated the close-knit rural community of Korumburra, where all the victims lived.

The court received 28 victim impact statements, of which seven were read publicly during the hearings in August.

Ian Wilkinson, a pastor at a local church and the sole surviving guest of the lunch, told last month's hearing that the death of his wife had left him bereft.

"It's a truly horrible thought to live with that somebody could decide to take her life. I only feel half alive without her," he said, breaking down in tears as he delivered his victim impact statement.

The interest in the case, which gripped Australia for much of the 10-week trial, had been traumatic for the family, Erin Patterson's estranged husband Simon Patterson said at the hearing.

Journalists and television crews from around the world descended on the town of Morwell when the trial began in April, with millions of Australians following proceedings live through one of several popular daily podcasts.

For the first time in its history, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed a television camera to enter the court and broadcast Beale's sentencing remarks live due to overwhelming public interest.

The trial has already inspired several books, documentaries, and a drama series, "Toxic," which will air on state broadcaster ABC.