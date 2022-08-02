Errol Musk says he isn’t proud of his billionaire son Elon

Errol Musk says he isn’t proud of his billionaire son Elon3 min read . 08:40 AM IST
- Errol Musk also added that Elon too is unhappy with his own career progress.
Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, in an interview on 1 August said that he is not proud of his billionaire as the whole Musk family has done a lot of things for a long time.
He also added that Elon too is unhappy with his own career progress.
In a 20 minute long interview on Australia radio The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the 76-year-old Errol was asked if he was proud of Elon’s accomplishments.
To which, he said, “No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something."
"But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark," he added.
He also said that, “Elon was not as happy as he'd like to be because he feels like he's behind schedule with his companies."
"Where he is now, he would have liked to have been there five years ago," Errol said.
He added that Elon is frustrated with SpaceX's massive Starship progress and wanted to launch spacecraft a long time ago. "He is frustrated with progress," he said.
Errol married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, with whom he had three children - Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. The couple then split in 1979. Errol then went on to wed Heide Bezuidenhout, a young widow who already had two children, including Jana.
Errol said he still thinks Elon as his little boy. “I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He's 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he's 50, I mean that's an old man."
In the interview, Errol also spoke about Elon's physical appearance.
When asked to weigh in on recent shirtless pictures of Elon from Greece trip, Errol said, “Elon is very strongly built but he's been eating badly. I have been him to take sort of supplement I saw that was advertised. Its sort of stuff that you take, its called Garsonia Cambogios, it helps you bring your weight down and it certainly did mine," Errol added.
Furthermore, he said that his 49-year-old son Kimbal Musk was his “pride and joy".
He also told the radio show that Kimbal was lucky in his marriage with Cristiana Wyly as they spend a lot of time together.
He added that Elon is single and has to find a woman. “He (Elon) has to find a woman to give up what she's doing, and that's not easy," he stated.
Meanwhile, Elon, is now a father of 10 after he confirmed that he fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a 36-year-old executive at his brain chip company Neuralink.
Recently, Errol too said that he had welcomed a child in 2019 with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. The two already have a 5-year-old boy, Elliot Rush, born in 2017.
Meanwhile, Elon, doesn't share a great rapport with his father. Earlier in an interview, Elon described his dad as a “terrible human being."
Meanwhile on 9 July, he backed out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter and take it private.
