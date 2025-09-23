Errol Musk's family tree: From wives to children – All you need to know amid sexual abuse accusations

Errol Musk, father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, is at the center of controversy after a New York Times report alleged he sexually abused five of his children and stepchildren since 1993. The 79-year-old has strongly denied the claims, calling them “false” and “nonsense.” Amid the accusations, questions have resurfaced about his complex family life, which has often been a subject of public scrutiny.

Early life and background Born on May 25, 1946 in Pretoria, South Africa, Errol Musk worked as an electromechanical engineer, consultant, and property developer. He was active in local politics, serving on the Pretoria City Council from 1972 to 1983. Over the decades, he accumulated wealth through property projects and dealings in emerald trading.

First marriage to Maye Haldeman In 1970, Errol married Maye Haldeman, a Canadian-South African model and dietitian. The couple had three children:

Elon Musk (born 1971) – CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and currently the world’s richest man.

Kimbal Musk (born 1972) – Entrepreneur, restaurateur, and philanthropist.

Tosca Musk (born 1974) – Filmmaker and producer. The marriage ended in 1979, with Maye later describing Errol as abusive in her memoir. Elon himself has publicly called his father a “terrible human being.”

Second marriage to Heide Bezuidenhout In the early 1990s, Errol married Heide Bezuidenhout, a widow with three children from her first marriage. Together, they had two daughters: Alexandra Musk and Asha Rose Musk.

Heide’s children from her previous marriage, including Jana Bezuidenhout, became Errol’s stepchildren.

Controversial relationship with stepdaughter Errol had fathered a child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, who had grown up in his household. The child, named Elliot Rush Musk, was born in 2018.

Altogether, Errol Musk is believed to have at least nine children and stepchildren.

Grandchildren through Elon Musk Through his eldest son Elon, Errol has several grandchildren:

With Justine Wilson: twins Griffin and Vivian Jenna Wilson, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk. Their first child, Nevada, died in infancy.

With Grimes: son X Æ A-12 Musk and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

With Shivon Zilis: twins born in 2021. Allegations of abuse The New York Times reported that Errol Musk has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren, with the earliest allegations dating back to 1993. Some of these claims led to law enforcement investigations, though two were closed without action and the outcome of the third remains unclear.

Errol Musk’s denial Errol Musk has denied all accusations, telling the Times: “There was no evidence because this is nonsense. The reports are false.”