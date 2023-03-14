The relationship between the United States and China is currently is at its lowest levels, but still, the countries have to sit together to manage certain issues of concern. The US Secretary of State is considering similar interaction with his Chinese counterpart on the issue of countering the supply of illicit fentanyl in the United States.

According to US Drug Enforcement Administration, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Typically, the drug is used for pain management treatment of cancer patients, but because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse.

“Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths," the drug administration added.

Synthetic drugs, including Fentanyl, are one of the major causes of death of Americans under the age of 45.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, irked China announced to withdrawal from all counter-narcotics operations with the United States in August 2022.

According to the news platform SEMAFOR, officials from the US government believe that fentanyl control can be one of the rare issues where both sides can successfully cooperate, at current levels of relations.

Beijing has always cooperated with the United States on the issue of the narcotics trade and even banned all direct fentanyl exports to America in 2019.

The need for cooperation is arising at a time when the US is clearly acting to contain the influence of China in every possible way. On Monday, US President Joe Biden shared the stage with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the leaders unveiled details about the new security pact AUKUS.

China condemned the trilateral security pact and said that it can lead to another arms race in the region.