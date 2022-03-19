Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin on Saturday took to twitter to express his strong objection to trolling that is completely unrelated a Time magazine cover story where he was featured.

"The quote tweets on the new time article about me are truly amazing. These are barely even cherry picked, it's pretty much one piece of awesome after another. Highly recommend scrolling," Buterin said.

"I didn't even know who Tom Brady is, had to ask people around me. My best guess was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible," he added.

Buterin has shifted his focus to scaling Ethereum in recent years. The popular blockchain has long suffered criticism because transactions on Ethereum can be slow and expensive. Buterin’s Ethereum Foundation is leading the latest efforts dedicated to improving the blockchain’s scalability with perhaps the most important upgrades in Ethereum’s history.

Russia-born Buterin has recently expressed his disppointment over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Ethereum founder said he is very disppointed with Putin to abandon the likelyhood of a peaceful solution.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.