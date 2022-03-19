Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Ethereum founder reacts to trolling related to his TIME cover story

Ethereum founder reacts to trolling related to his TIME cover story

File Photo of Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum
1 min read . 04:30 PM IST Livemint

  • Vitalik Buterin has shifted his focus to scaling Ethereum in recent years.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin on Saturday took to twitter to express his strong objection to trolling that is completely unrelated a Time magazine cover story where he was featured.

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin on Saturday took to twitter to express his strong objection to trolling that is completely unrelated a Time magazine cover story where he was featured.

"The quote tweets on the new time article about me are truly amazing. These are barely even cherry picked, it's pretty much one piece of awesome after another. Highly recommend scrolling," Buterin said.

"The quote tweets on the new time article about me are truly amazing. These are barely even cherry picked, it's pretty much one piece of awesome after another. Highly recommend scrolling," Buterin said.

"I didn't even know who Tom Brady is, had to ask people around me. My best guess was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible," he added.

"I didn't even know who Tom Brady is, had to ask people around me. My best guess was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible," he added.

Buterin has shifted his focus to scaling Ethereum in recent years. The popular blockchain has long suffered criticism because transactions on Ethereum can be slow and expensive. Buterin’s Ethereum Foundation is leading the latest efforts dedicated to improving the blockchain’s scalability with perhaps the most important upgrades in Ethereum’s history.

Buterin has shifted his focus to scaling Ethereum in recent years. The popular blockchain has long suffered criticism because transactions on Ethereum can be slow and expensive. Buterin’s Ethereum Foundation is leading the latest efforts dedicated to improving the blockchain’s scalability with perhaps the most important upgrades in Ethereum’s history.

Russia-born Buterin has recently expressed his disppointment over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Ethereum founder said he is very disppointed with Putin to abandon the likelyhood of a peaceful solution.

Russia-born Buterin has recently expressed his disppointment over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Ethereum founder said he is very disppointed with Putin to abandon the likelyhood of a peaceful solution.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!