Ether's awaited software update 'Merge' to be announced, Binance sounds alarm

Ether's awaited software update 'Merge' to be announced, Binance sounds alarm1 min read . 09:57 PM IST
- Binance advised Ethereum holders not to click on any links promising swaps and asked them not to provide any personal information.
Amid the deadline for Ethereum's much awaited software update 'Merge' to be announced, digital asset exchange Binance on 11 September released few examples of scammers take advantage of the increasing hype to intensify their malicious attempts and how to avoid them.
Amid the deadline for Ethereum's much awaited software update 'Merge' to be announced, digital asset exchange Binance on 11 September released few examples of scammers take advantage of the increasing hype to intensify their malicious attempts and how to avoid them.
The world’s leading blockchain ecosystem said that after 'The Merge', Ethereum holders do not need to claim new tokens nor make any updates on their end.
The world’s leading blockchain ecosystem said that after 'The Merge', Ethereum holders do not need to claim new tokens nor make any updates on their end.
Apart from this, it advised holders not to click on any links promising such swaps and asked them not to provide any personal information.
Apart from this, it advised holders not to click on any links promising such swaps and asked them not to provide any personal information.
Binance took to Twitter and wrote, "Stay #SAFU! As the #Ethereum Merge approaches, scammers take advantage of the increasing hype to intensify their malicious attempts. Here are a few examples of such scams and how to avoid them."
Binance took to Twitter and wrote, "Stay #SAFU! As the #Ethereum Merge approaches, scammers take advantage of the increasing hype to intensify their malicious attempts. Here are a few examples of such scams and how to avoid them."
Ethereum in the meantime, is updating its software 'The Merge' that will shift its mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS) from existing proof-of-work (PoW).
Ethereum in the meantime, is updating its software 'The Merge' that will shift its mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS) from existing proof-of-work (PoW).
Binance claims, the majority of its services will be largely unaffected by The Merge besides a delisting of Ethereum from their mining service as well as a temporary pause on Ethereum borrowing, deposits, and withdrawals.
Binance claims, the majority of its services will be largely unaffected by The Merge besides a delisting of Ethereum from their mining service as well as a temporary pause on Ethereum borrowing, deposits, and withdrawals.