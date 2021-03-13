Ethiopia hopes to vaccinate 20% of its roughly 110 million people by the end of the year
Its AstraZeneca doses were allocated under the Covax initiative which is working to facilitate vaccine access for poorer countries
Ethiopia gave out its first coronavirus vaccine doses on Saturday, as the health ministry warned of an "alarming" increase in cases.
Africa's second most populous country last week received 2.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and is targeting health workers during the first phase of its vaccine drive.
Some of the first shots were administered at Eka Kotebe General Hospital in the capital Addis Ababa on Saturday.
"I was waiting for this moment, because I believe this will help us to protect ourselves to some level," Marta Tadesse, a nurse at the hospital, told AFP.
Officials also organised kickoff events in six other regions, including Tigray, where the Ethiopian military is battling forces aligned with the recently-ousted regional ruling party, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.
Ethiopia has so far registered 172,571 cases of Covid-19, the fifth-highest total in Africa and the highest in East Africa.
It has recorded 2,510 deaths.
Over the past month, both cases and deaths have risen by 11 percent on average each week, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.