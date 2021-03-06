OPEN APP
Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the country's Federal Ministry of Health on Friday.

"The ministry is making detailed plans and preparation for the introduction of this COVID-19 vaccine for prioritized population groups in a phase-based approach," the ministry said in a press statement. "The vaccination program will be launched in the coming few weeks."

Ethiopia expects to eventually secure a total of 9 million doses, which the East African country hopes will be used to vaccinate up to 20% of its population.

COVAX, an international vaccine campaign co-led by the World Health Organization and its partners, aims to speed up the development, production and fair distribution of new COVID-19 vaccines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

