Home >News >World >Ethiopia to receive 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

Ethiopia to receive 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

File Photo: COVAX us an international vaccine campaign co-led by the World Health Organization and its partners
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST ANI

Ethiopia expects to eventually secure a total of 9 million doses, which the East African country hopes will be used to vaccinate up to 20% of its population

Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the country's Federal Ministry of Health on Friday.

Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the country's Federal Ministry of Health on Friday.

"The ministry is making detailed plans and preparation for the introduction of this COVID-19 vaccine for prioritized population groups in a phase-based approach," the ministry said in a press statement. "The vaccination program will be launched in the coming few weeks."

Ethiopia expects to eventually secure a total of 9 million doses, which the East African country hopes will be used to vaccinate up to 20% of its population.

COVAX, an international vaccine campaign co-led by the World Health Organization and its partners, aims to speed up the development, production and fair distribution of new COVID-19 vaccines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

