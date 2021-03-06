Ethiopia to receive 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

Ethiopia expects to eventually secure a total of 9 million doses, which the East African country hopes will be used to vaccinate up to 20% of its population

Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the country's Federal Ministry of Health on Friday.

Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the country's Federal Ministry of Health on Friday.

COVAX, an international vaccine campaign co-led by the World Health Organization and its partners, aims to speed up the development, production and fair distribution of new COVID-19 vaccines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

