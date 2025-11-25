Ethiopia volcanic eruption LIVE updates: Hayli Gubbi erupts; ash drifts toward India; airlines cancel flights

Ethiopia volcanic eruption LIVE updates: The Hayli Gubbi volcano, in Ethiopia’s northeastern region, erupted for the first time in 10,000 years, and it is impacting flights as far as Delhi. A cloud of ash from the volcanic eruption moved across large parts of northwest India on Monday night, sweeping over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab, the Hindustan Times reported. Reports also suggest that clouds might also be drifting towards the western parts of India.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to avoid the affected regions. Plumes are reportedly expected to reach western and northern India.

IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air have assured passengers that safety remains their top priority following the eruption of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, whose ash clouds are drifting towards parts of India.

