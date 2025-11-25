Ethiopia volcanic eruption LIVE updates: Hayli Gubbi erupts; ash drifts toward India; airlines cancel flights

Ethiopia volcanic eruption LIVE updates: The Hayli Gubbi volcano, in Ethiopia’s northeastern region, erupted for the first time in 10,000 years, and it is impacting flights as far as Delhi. A cloud of ash from the volcanic eruption moved across large parts of northwest India on Monday night, sweeping over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab, the Hindustan Times reported. Reports also suggest that clouds might also be drifting towards the western parts of India.
India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to avoid the affected regions. Plumes are reportedly expected to reach western and northern India.
IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air have assured passengers that safety remains their top priority following the eruption of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, whose ash clouds are drifting towards parts of India.
Stay tuned to THIS Live blog for latest updates on Ethiopian volcano:
-Hazy Skies with enhanced darkness
-Some Delays and extra long flight due to change in routes
-Place may see some deposits of Volcanic dust (Low chances)/(Unlikely)
An ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano is expected to enter parts of western India Tuesday evening and move across several northern states, according to IndiaMetSky Weather.
"Ash cloud is about to enter Gujarat (West side) and move towards Rajasthan, northwest Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab by 10 pm, and later it will impact the Himalayas and other regions," the meteorological service said.
IndiaMetSky Weather warned that the ash could make the sky appear darker and hazier than usual and may disrupt air traffic, causing delays and longer travel times, news agency ANI reported.
The ash cloud is moving at a speed between 100-120 km/h, and between altitudes 15,000-25,000 feet. The cloud – which contains volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small particles of glass and rock – might also go up to 45,000 feet, ANI news agency quoted IndiaMetSky Weather as saying.
In a post on X, IndiGo said, "Following the recent eruption of the HayliGubbi volcano in Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority."
"Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled," Akasa Air said in a statement.
After Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbin volcano erupted on Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to airlines asking them to avoid altitudes and regions affected by ash clouds.
Aviation regulator DGCA issued an advisory to airlines and airports on Monday to deal with possible disruptions in air operations due to the ash plumes from the volcanic activity in Ethiopia.
As per news agency PTI, the DGCA asked airlines to strictly avoid published volcanic ash affected areas and flight levels, adjust flight planning, routing and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories.
Airlines have been asked to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour.
The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia erupted for first time in 10,000 years and a massive ash cloud from the volcano began drifting toward northern India , according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC).