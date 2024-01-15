Ethnic armed group seizes key town in Myanmar's Rakhine state bordering India, Bangladesh
The Arakan Army has declared control over the port town of Paletwa in Myanmar's Rakhine state, presenting a significant challenge to the military junta since its coup against the elected government in 2021.
The Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic armed group in western Myanmar's Rakhine state, has declared control over the port town of Paletwa, situated on the Kaladan River, sharing borders with India and Bangladesh, as per a Reuters report. This development marks another setback for the military government in its struggle against multiple rebellions across the nation.