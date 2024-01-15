The Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic armed group in western Myanmar's Rakhine state, has declared control over the port town of Paletwa, situated on the Kaladan River, sharing borders with India and Bangladesh, as per a Reuters report. This development marks another setback for the military government in its struggle against multiple rebellions across the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Myanmar is currently grappling with a widespread insurgency, where anti-junta groups, supported by a pro-democracy parallel government, have successfully taken over various military posts and towns. This presents the most significant challenge to the junta since its coup against the elected government in 2021.

Also Read | Over 151 Myanmar soldiers escape Mizoram after armed ethnic group attacks their camps {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Do Both Sides Say? In a statement on January 14, AA spokesperson Khine Thu Kha addressed concerns about border stability, expressing the group's commitment to cooperating with neighbouring countries. The AA stated its intention to assume control over administration and law enforcement in the Paletwa region.

Despite attempts to reach the military junta for comment on the situation, there has been no response, the report added. The claim made by the Arakan Army has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Ongoing Rebellions Across Myanmar This incident follows the takeover of Laukkai town in northern Shan State by another rebel group, the Three Brotherhood Alliance. Despite a recent ceasefire agreement between the junta and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) in the border region with China, the rebel alliance alleges breaches by junta forces, with reported attacks in multiple townships in Shan State.

The ceasefire negotiations were held in Kunming, China, and facilitated by Chinese officials.

The developments underscore the complex challenges faced by the military government as it contends with multiple insurgencies across different regions of Myanmar.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!