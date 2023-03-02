ETIAS to soon become compulsory for Europe travel, here's how it will impact you
Despite efforts by the EU to inform travellers about the new system and application procedures, many remain confused about how ETIAS will affect them and its purpose
From next years, travellers from over 60 countries that are currently allowed to visit the Schengen Area without a visa will need to apply for an ETIAS travel authorisation. The launch of the ETIAS system, which has been postponed multiple times, is unlikely to be postponed again. And hence, travellers should prepare to apply for an ETIAS authorisation starting in 2024.
