Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it was resuming flights to more destinations after the United Arab Emirates this month eased travel restrictions on residents and citizens.

The state-owned airline aims to operate at about 45% of its pre-coronavirus capacity by August as airlines across the world ramp up flights.

Etihad said by August it planned to increase its network to up to 58 destinations, including Washington DC, Mumbai and Dusseldorf.

The airline was flying to 29 destinations in June, a spokeswoman said.

The carrier has gradually added flights since last month when a suspension on services where passengers stop off in the UAE to change planes, or for refuelling, was lifted.

Dubai on Tuesday reopened its borders to foreign visitors after UAE borders closed in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Dubai's decision to allow foreign visitors has not been implemented elsewhere in the UAE. Dubai’s Emirates is also adding more flights.

Etihad Summer Schedule

North America: Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Washington, D.C.

Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Zurich

Middle East & Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, Seychelles

Asia: Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo

Australasia: Melbourne, Sydney

The UAE, which has recorded 52,068 coronavirus cases with 324 deaths, plans to test two million people for the novel coronavirus over the next two months after the infection rate climbed again following the lifting of restrictions.

