UAE airline Etihad Airways has updated travel rules and has decided to issue visas on arrival for passengers from 70 countries.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said, "Travellers from the 70 countries do not need to apply for a visa before traveling to UAE. When you land in Abu Dhabi, simply make your way to immigration to receive a visa when you arrive".

Travellers from these 70 countries that will receive a visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi:

Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hong Kong (SAR of China), Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Poland, Republic of Mauritius, Republic of El Salvador, Portugal, Romania, Russian, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Vatican, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Uruguay.

Indians can only travel to Abu Dhabi if they are:

UAE citizen, golden/silver visa holder or diplomat.

Fully vaccinated resident of the UAE – you must have proof of having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the UAE no less than 14 days before travel.

Medical personnel, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE.

Travelling for medical reasons.

A federal government agency worker.

Indian nationals holding a US visitor visa or green card are also eligible to obtain a visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, Indians who have UK or EU residency valid for at least 6 months.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has resumed commercial flights with India this week.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted ban on entry of passengers from India. While restrictions on travel from India to UAE are still in place, those Indians who have a valid residency permit and are fully vaccinated, at least 14 days prior to the travel -- are included in the exempted category.

