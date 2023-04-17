EU Central Bank president Christine Lagarde warns choosing between US-China risks ‘more poverty’1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:03 PM IST
- Lagarde, a former French politician and lawyer who held the position of managing director at the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019.
The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde warned on Sunday that increasing political pressure on countries to align with either the U.S. or China would result in global economic growth being hindered, and emphasized that such a situation should be avoided at all costs.
