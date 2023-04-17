The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde warned on Sunday that increasing political pressure on countries to align with either the U.S. or China would result in global economic growth being hindered, and emphasized that such a situation should be avoided at all costs.

As per a report by Fox Business, during her appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation," Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, was questioned about the growing pressure on countries to choose economic alignments with either the U.S. or China, as well as the perception of the U.S. losing global influence.

"The decoupling and the sort of bi-polarization of the world would lead to less economic growth, less prosperity in the world, more poverty across the world," Lagarde said. "I think this is something that should be by all means avoided."

"There is clearly a competition between these large economies," Lagarde said, referring to the two nations.

Lagarde, a former French politician and lawyer who held the position of managing director at the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019, expressed her hope for constructive dialogue between the U.S. and China. She also cautioned against adopting a confrontational approach in trade matters.

"All these relationships, whether it's trade whether it's politics whether it's economic development or whether it's financial stability, it is a two-way street," she said. "We cannot ignore each other, and trade should not be confrontational. … Conflict is not unavoidable."

The increasing tensions between the United States and China regarding Taiwan have brought to the forefront China's relationships with Europe and other countries across the globe.

The French leader's remarks during the visit may have had the potential to strain relations with the U.S. and reveal divisions within the European Union.

"Being a friend doesn’t mean that you have to be a vassal," Macron said Wednesday. "Just because we’re allies, it doesn’t mean (that) we no longer have the right to think for ourselves."

