"Will there be any political decisions that contradict the contracts? Yes, we just won't fulfil them. We will not supply anything at all if it contradicts our interests," Putin said. "We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil - we will not supply anything," Putin said. Russia's paramount leader added some defiant spice from the famous Russian fairly tale "The Sister-Fox and the Wolf".

