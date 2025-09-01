EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's plane hit by GPS jamming in Bulgaria, Russian interference suspected

A plane in which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was flying got hit by GPS jamming, a EU spokesperson said on Monday.

The EU chief was travelling to Bulgaria on Sunday, when her airplane's GPS system was jammed, media had reported earlier.

The EU spokesperson said that Russian agencies were behind the fiasco.

“We can indeed confirm that there was GPS jamming, but the plane landed safely in Bulgaria. We have received information from the Bulgarian authorities that they suspect that this was due to blatant interference by Russia,” the spokesperson said.

Russia has not issued a statement regarding the matter. The EU chief's plane has landed safely in Bulgaria, it was confirmed.

“We can indeed confirm that there was GPS jamming,” commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta told a press conference.

Bulgarian govt issues statement The Bulgarian government has also issued a statement, confirming the incident.

“During the flight carrying European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to Plovdiv, the satellite signal transmitting information to the plane's GPS navigation system was neutralised,” the government statement said.

“To ensure the flight's safety, air control services immediately offered an alternative landing method using terrestrial navigation tools,” it said.

According to a report by the Financial Times, which first brought the incident to light, the plane was forced to land using paper maps.

The GPS signal to von der Leyen's flight was lost as it approached the southern city of Plovdiv.

The EU chief, 66, was in Bulgaria as part of a seven-country tour of “frontline” European Union states that are more prone to Russian threats.

“There she has seen first-hand the everyday challenges of threats coming from Russia and its proxies,” the commission spokesperson said.

“The EU will continue to invest in defence spending and in Europe's readiness even more after this incident,” she added.

According to Podesta, the GPS system jamming will only strengthen the EU's commitment to support Ukraine from Russia's three-and-a-half-year invasion.

“Of course, this will only reinforce even further our unshakable commitment to ramp up defence capabilities and support for Ukraine”.