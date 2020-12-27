EU comm chief calls vaccination drive touching moment, 101-yr-old woman gets jab

As Europe launches a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday, Ursula von der Leyen , president of the Brussels-based European Commission, who is coordinating it, said, "Our European vaccination days are touching a moment of unity."

In a video that she had posted on her Twitter timeline on Saturday, Leyen said, "We are trying to turn the page on a difficult day of this year. Today is delivery day and tomorrow is vaccination against Covid 19 across the European Union."

The vaccine is made available at the same time to all EU countries. And people all across Europe will start taking the vaccine. "Very soon we will have more vaccines, once they are proven to be safe and effective," she added.

In the video, Leyen also confirmed that apart from securing enough doses of vaccine for the whole population of 450 million people in EU, they have also secured vaccines for neighbouring countries like Iceland and Norway.

Vaccination will help us get our normal lives back gradually, she said, adding, "Once enough people have been vaccinated, we can start travelling, meeting our friends and family, and have normal holidays which we all long for. But until then we will have to continue to be careful."

Countries including France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Portugal and Spain are planning to begin mass vaccinations, starting with health workers on Sunday.

101-year-old woman first German to be vaccinated

A 101-year-old woman became the first German to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus on Saturday, a day ahead of the official start of the country's vaccination campaign, local broadcaster MDR reported.

The woman, from Halberstadt in the Harz hill range, lives in a care home for elderly people, where 40 residents, as well as 11 staff, were vaccinated, MDR reported.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said earlier on Saturday that trucks were on their way to deliver the vaccine to nursing homes, which are first in line to receive the vaccine.

The federal government is planning to distribute more than 1.3 million vaccine doses to local health authorities by the end of this year and about 700,000 per week from January.

"There may be a few hiccups at one point or another in the beginning, but that is quite normal when such a logistically complex process begins," Spahn said.

Germany, with a population of 83 million, has built up more than 400 vaccination centres, including in venues like Berlin's former Tegel and Tempelhof airports and Hamburg's trade fair hall.

Vaccinations will be free and available to everyone from mid-2021, when the priority groups are expected to have finished vaccination campaigns. There is no obligation to be inoculated.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany rose by 14,455 to 1,627,103, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. More than 29,000 people in total have died.

