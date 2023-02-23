EU Commission bans Chinese app TikTok on staff phones over security concerns
- European Commission informed that the security developments of other media platforms is also currently under constant review
Citing focus on cybersecurity, the European Commission on Thursday decided to suspend the Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok from its employees' corporate phones. While informing about the decision EU industry chief Thierry Breton didn't give any details about any incidents involving TikTok.
