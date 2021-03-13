EU confronts a Covid-19 rebound as vaccine hopes recede
Slow vaccinations, outpaced by virus variants, and indecision by EU governments are deepening the continent’s gloom
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Slow vaccinations, outpaced by virus variants, and indecision by EU governments are deepening the continent’s gloom
Slow vaccinations, outpaced by virus variants, and indecision by EU governments are deepening the continent’s gloom
The European Union’s fight against Covid-19 is stuck in midwinter, even as spring and vaccinations spur hope of improvement in the U.S. and U.K.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.