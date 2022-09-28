EU considers ban on shipping Russian oil as part of price cap3 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 03:29 PM IST
A shipping ban would prohibit EU ships from transporting Russian oil sold above an agreed threshold.
The European Union is considering adding shipping restrictions to its oil sanctions as the bloc continues to discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, according to people familiar with the matter.