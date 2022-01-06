1 min read.Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 02:48 PM ISTBloomberg
Even though omicron symptoms are largely relatively mild, EU governments are still worried about pressure on hospitals and broader health services, and have stepped up measures -- as well as the language -- to force people to get vaccinated.
Listen to this article
Omicron has taken hold in the European Union, where daily cases of coronavirus exceeded 1 million on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Even though omicron symptoms are largely relatively mild, governments are still worried about pressure on hospitals and broader health services, and have stepped up measures -- as well as the language -- to force people to get vaccinated.