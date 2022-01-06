Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
EU daily Covid cases top 1 million mark for the first time

EU daily Covid cases top 1 million mark for the first time

1 min read . 02:48 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Even though omicron symptoms are largely relatively mild, EU governments are still worried about pressure on hospitals and broader health services, and have stepped up measures -- as well as the language -- to force people to get vaccinated.

Omicron has taken hold in the European Union, where daily cases of coronavirus exceeded 1 million on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 

Even though omicron symptoms are largely relatively mild, governments are still worried about pressure on hospitals and broader health services, and have stepped up measures -- as well as the language -- to force people to get vaccinated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

