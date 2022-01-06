This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
EU daily Covid cases top 1 million mark for the first time
02:48 PM IST
Even though omicron symptoms are largely relatively mild, EU governments are still worried about pressure on hospitals and broader health services, and have stepped up measures -- as well as the language -- to force people to get vaccinated.
Omicron has taken hold in the European Union, where daily cases of coronavirus exceeded 1 million on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
