EU designates Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organisation

The European Union has formally added Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its terrorist list, following a political agreement reached by the Foreign Affairs Council on January 29.

The decision means the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will now be subject to restrictive measures under the EU’s counterterrorism sanctions regime.

Under the listing, the IRGC’s funds and other financial assets within EU member states will be frozen. EU operators are also prohibited from making funds or economic resources available to the group.

As a result of the move, a total of 13 individuals and 23 groups and entities are now subject to sanctions under the EU’s so-called terrorist list.

Separate sanctions framework The EU terrorist list is distinct from the bloc’s regime implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions targeting extremist organisations such as Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

Brussels can also impose autonomous restrictive measures against ISIL/Da’esh and Al-Qaeda affiliates, as well as against those who support or enable violent actions by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.