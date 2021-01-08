EU doubles Covid vaccine deal with Pfizer to 600 million doses

EU doubles Covid vaccine deal with Pfizer to 600 million doses1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 02:56 PM IST
- Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said 75 million of the additional doses would be delivered in the second quarter of this year
The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, doubling the amount of doses from these producers, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
"The European Commission today proposed to the EU Member States to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer, with the option to acquire another 100 million doses," it said in a statement.
Indian Railways revokes cancellation of Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express, to continue from 10 January1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Vaccines might not work against highly transmissible South African coronavirus variant: UK minister1 min read . 02:16 PM IST
Hopeful of resolving farmers' issues, says minister ahead of farmer-govt meet2 min read . 02:11 PM IST
Chennai-Salem project: Plea in SC seeks review on land acquisition verdict2 min read . 01:50 PM IST
"This would enable the EU to purchase up to 600 million doses of this vaccine, which is already being used across the EU," the statement said.
Von der Leyen said 75 million of the additional doses would be delivered in the second quarter of this year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.