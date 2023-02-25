EU hits Russia with 10th package of sanctions one year after Ukraine invasion

EU hits Russia with 10th package of sanctions one year after Ukraine invasion1 min read . 03:30 AM IST
The new EU measures come amid a push to better enforce existing sanctions and crack down on companies circumventing them
European Union member states backed a 10th package of sanctions on Russia including tighter export restrictions and technology controls, as well as requiring banks to report information on Russian Central Bank and other sanctioned assets they hold.
The bloc’s envoys signed off on the measures Friday, the Swedish presidency of the EU said in a tweet as it sought to rubber-stamp its latest restrictions one year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The EU also imposed measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia, the Swedish presidency said.
The new EU measures come amid a push to better enforce existing sanctions and crack down on companies circumventing them. A group of member states is urging the bloc to ramp up its ability to strike back against those helping Russia circumvent sanctions, including through the use of trade measures.
The US and other Group of Seven nations will impose new export controls and a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, the White House said earlier Friday. The measures will single out Russia’s defense and energy industries, financial institutions and more than 200 people.
The US, European and other allies around the world have sought to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion with sanctions alongside weapons deliveries to support Kyiv, particularly ahead of renewed offensives expected in coming weeks.
