EU hits Russia with first sanctions on LNG shipments

According to the data provider, Russia is the second-largest supplier of LNG to the EU after the U.S. So far this year, the EU has received 43.11 million metric tons of LNG, with about 21% coming from Russia and 44% from the U.S. In 2023, Russia exported a total of 32.3 million tons of LNG, with around 51% of these exports delivered to Europe and 48% to Asia.