EU Is Set to Impose Punitive Tariffs on Russian Grain
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to propose punitive tariffs on the imports of some Russian agricultural products as early as Friday, a move that should all but halt trade of the restricted items destined for the bloc, according to people familiar with the matter.