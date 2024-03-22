EU Is Set to Impose Punitive Tariffs on Russian Grain

The European Union is set to propose punitive tariffs on the imports of some Russian agricultural products as early as Friday, a move that should all but halt trade of the restricted items destined for the bloc, according to people familiar with the matter.

The duties would hit several items, including grains and oil seeds as well as some of their derived products, one of the people said.

The proposed measures, which would need the backing of a qualified majority of member states, were first pushed by a group of central and eastern European capitals. The curbs would not apply to goods in transit. The move is expected to halt most demand for the goods given the rate of the tariffs, the person said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Financial Times first reported that the EU was working to impose tariffs on Russian grain.

Another person said several EU leaders had been pushing for the duties and noted that it was odd that some were discussing curtailing Ukrainian exports while the bloc continued to import from Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Europoean food producers have been pushing back against EU environmental rules and bureaucratic hurdles. They have also been upset by an influx of Ukrainian grain, as the EU seeks to buoy the nation’s trade during Russia’s invasion. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia last year introduced unilateral bans on Ukrainian crops bowing to the pressure from farmers who saw prices on their own products drop.

