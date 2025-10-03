EU leaders giggle over Trump's Albania, Azerbaijan gaffe, video goes viral: Watch here

Donald Trump has been making headlines for his tariff tantrums, H-1B visa overhaul and most importantly, the US government shutdown. Now he's even become the subject of ridicule between EU leaders. Courtesy? The POTUS' geography blunder.

A viral video from the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen shows European leaders poking fun at Trump after he confused Albania with Armenia.

The joke on Trump Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was caught joking with French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev over Trump's blunder.

“You should make an apology... to us because you didn't congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan,” the Albanian PM told Macron, as Aliyev burst into laughter.

The EU leaders' joke was a jab at Trump’s repeated false claim that he ended a conflict between Azerbaijan and Albania—when he actually meant Armenia.

"I solved wars that were unsolvable. Azerbaijan and Albania, it was going on for many, many years, I had the prime ministers and presidents in my office," he said while appearing on Fox News last month.

Trump, who frequently boasts about ending “seven wars” and has publicly demanded a Nobel Peace Prize for resolving conflict between nations, has often cited his role in brokering peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump's ‘seven wars’ Besides reiterating his claims of how he's ended “seven wars,” – Donald Trump – last month – in his annual speech to the UN General Assembly claimed that he never received a phone call from the organisation, offering to help in brokering a deal between nations.

“I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal,” said Trump.