Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide.

"After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible," the European Medicines Agency said, referring to its safety committee, PRAC.

