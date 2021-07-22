1 min read.Updated: 22 Jul 2021, 11:16 PM ISTReuters
'After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible,' the European Medicines Agency said
Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide.
"After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible," the European Medicines Agency said, referring to its safety committee, PRAC.