Home >News >World >EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J Covid vaccine

EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J Covid vaccine

A person receives a dose of J&J Covid-19 vaccine in a vaccination truck.
1 min read . 22 Jul 2021 Reuters

  • 'After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible,' the European Medicines Agency said

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide.

"After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible," the European Medicines Agency said, referring to its safety committee, PRAC.

