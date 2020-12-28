OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU member states endorse Brexit trade deal
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

EU member states endorse Brexit trade deal

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 05:38 PM IST AFP

Ambassadors from EU capitals met in Brussels to nod through the accord, using a procedure which will take effect at 3:00 pm on Tuesday

The 27 EU member states gave the green light on Monday for the post-Brexit trade deal to go into effect on January 1, a spokesman said.

Ambassadors from EU capitals met in Brussels to nod through the accord, using a procedure which will take effect at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
SIVA manufactures FASTags for some of India’s leading financial institutions.

NHAI updates FASTag app to provide balance status to users

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
Under the deal, the EU will give up a quarter of the quota it catches in UK waters, far less than the 80% that Britain initially demanded

UK warns of 'bumpy' post-Brexit transition despite deal

3 min read . 06:15 PM IST
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, where Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

UK: Brexit break from EU faces 'bumpy moments' despite deal

4 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Photo: Bloomberg

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

6 min read . 05:56 PM IST

This will provisionally allow tariff-free trade with Britain to continue after it leaves the EU single market at the New Year.

Sebastian Fischer, spokesman for the German presidency of the EU, said: "EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement."

The member states' adoption of the plan allows it to come into effect in time to head off disruption of cross-Channel trade.

But the deal must still be ratified retrospectively by the European Parliament, probably in late February.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout