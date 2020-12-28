Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU member states endorse Brexit trade deal
Photo: AFP

EU member states endorse Brexit trade deal

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST AFP

Ambassadors from EU capitals met in Brussels to nod through the accord, using a procedure which will take effect at 3:00 pm on Tuesday

The 27 EU member states gave the green light on Monday for the post-Brexit trade deal to go into effect on January 1, a spokesman said.

The 27 EU member states gave the green light on Monday for the post-Brexit trade deal to go into effect on January 1, a spokesman said.

Ambassadors from EU capitals met in Brussels to nod through the accord, using a procedure which will take effect at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

NHAI updates FASTag app to provide balance status to users

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST

UK warns of 'bumpy' post-Brexit transition despite deal

3 min read . 06:15 PM IST

UK: Brexit break from EU faces 'bumpy moments' despite deal

4 min read . 06:13 PM IST

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

6 min read . 05:56 PM IST

Ambassadors from EU capitals met in Brussels to nod through the accord, using a procedure which will take effect at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

NHAI updates FASTag app to provide balance status to users

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST

UK warns of 'bumpy' post-Brexit transition despite deal

3 min read . 06:15 PM IST

UK: Brexit break from EU faces 'bumpy moments' despite deal

4 min read . 06:13 PM IST

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

6 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This will provisionally allow tariff-free trade with Britain to continue after it leaves the EU single market at the New Year.

Sebastian Fischer, spokesman for the German presidency of the EU, said: "EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement."

The member states' adoption of the plan allows it to come into effect in time to head off disruption of cross-Channel trade.

But the deal must still be ratified retrospectively by the European Parliament, probably in late February.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.