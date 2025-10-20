EU nations agree to ban all Russian gas imports by end of 2027: What is the strategy?

European Union nations on Monday agreed to ban all gas supplies from Russia by the end of 2027, a move that is aimed at completely ending the bloc's dependency on Moscow's gas supply despite its war on Ukraine.

EU energy ministers met at Luxemburg and agreed on the joint position by approving a plan by the European Commission to phase out both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia.

This decision, is however, subject to the approval from the EU's parliament.

The plan is part of the EU's broader aim to phase out Russian energy supplies as a whole.

Denmark Energy Minister Lars Aagaard, whose country is currently presiding over the EU, called the move a “crucial” step to make Europe independent in terms of energy.

“Although we have worked hard and pushed to get Russian gas and oil out of Europe in recent years, we are not there yet,” Aagaard said.

Also Read | Trump warns India will continue to face ‘massive’ tariffs over Russian oil

What's EU's plan to phase out Russian gas? In the meeting on Monday in Luxemburg, EU energy ministers agreed to prohibit Russian supplies under existing short-term contracts by mid-June.

Hungary and Slovakia, which are landlocked countries, will be exempted from this.

After 18 months of implementing the initial phase, EU countries will start to ban long-term contracts with Russian gas.

Also Read | EU Delays Publishing Phaseout Plan for Russian Gas

Negotiations with the European Parliament, which is keen on a quicker exit from Russian gas and a halting of oil imports from the start of next year, can now start. The aim is to reach a final deal before the end of the year.

Hungary and Slovakia did not support the ban.

EU strategy to ban Russian energy The European Union has been pursuing a two-pronged strategy to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels after President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The ban, known as RepowerEU, is part of the strategy.

Along with this, the European Commission has proposed banning Russian LNG by the end of the year.

Leaders are likely to discuss the proposal in Brussels later this week.

But sanctions need unanimous approval from the EU's 27 nations, which has at times been hard to reach.

Trade restrictions like those approved Monday instead require the backing of a weighted majority of 15 countries.

All but Hungary and Slovakia, which are diplomatically closer to the Kremlin and still import Russian gas via pipeline, supported the latest move, according to diplomats.

EU has been under pressure from the United States to ramp up its strategy to cut energy ties with Russia, as President Donald Trump wants the bloc to buy more American oil.

The EU receives about 15 per cent of its LNG supplies from Moscow, making Russia the second-largest provider of the fuel to Europe after the US.