EU orders additional 100 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech shot

The European Union exercised its option for a further 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine, raising its order from the companies to 600 million doses.

Pfizer and BioNTech last week agreed to accelerate Covid vaccine deliveries to the EU by 25% this quarter, bringing forward shipment of 50 million doses that had originally been scheduled for the fourth quarter. The EU needs more shots from the U.S.-German alliance to offset challenges in the rollout of vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.

J&J put its shipments on hold while regulators review rare cases of blood clots in a few people who got its shot. Meanwhile, a number of EU countries have restricted use of the Astra shot due to a link with similar, but still very uncommon, cases of blood clotting combined with low blood platelets.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

